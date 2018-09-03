New News and Record Top Ten Poll with Page #1, Reidsville #2 and Eastern Guilford/Northwest Guilford tied for #3

**********The Top Ten is compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….**********

from www.greensboro.com and CLICK HERE for HSXtra….

1. PAGE

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 3 Eastern Guilford

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 3-0

Last week: 3

Friday: Reynolds

T3. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-0

Last week: 46

Friday: at No. 1 Page

T3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-0

Last week: 8

Friday: Northern Guilford

5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-0

Last week: 5

Friday: at No. 8 Ragsdale

6. DUDLEY

Record: 2-1

Last week: 1

Friday: at Durham Hillside

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 3-0

Last week: 7

Friday: at Concord First Assembly

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 2-1

Last week: T10

Friday: No. 5 Southwest Guilford

9. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 4

Friday: Grimsley

10. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: NR

Friday: Western Guilford