New News and Record Top Ten Poll with Page #1, Reidsville #2 and Eastern Guilford/Northwest Guilford tied for #3
1. PAGE
Record: 3-0
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 3 Eastern Guilford
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 3-0
Last week: 3
Friday: Reynolds
T3. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-0
Last week: 46
Friday: at No. 1 Page
T3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-0
Last week: 8
Friday: Northern Guilford
5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-0
Last week: 5
Friday: at No. 8 Ragsdale
6. DUDLEY
Record: 2-1
Last week: 1
Friday: at Durham Hillside
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 3-0
Last week: 7
Friday: at Concord First Assembly
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 2-1
Last week: T10
Friday: No. 5 Southwest Guilford
9. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 4
Friday: Grimsley
10. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: NR
Friday: Western Guilford
