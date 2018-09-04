4A Metro Conference Women’s Golf Match Results:Page Pirates top field by 24 strokes/Pirates paced by Pack and Neff
WOMEN’S METRO 4A GOLF FALL 2018 Match #2 Jamestown Park GC Par 36 September 4, 2018
Page Grimsley Northwest 1 Tatum Neff 40 1 Christina Witte 54 1 Riley Williams 45 2 Emelila Pack 37 2 Blake Fuquay 50 2 Maggie Mahon 47 3 Harper Shepard 45 3 Caroline Witte 55 3 Christa Simaan 63 4 Kate Hunter 44 4 Charlea Reddick 72 4 Kaitlyn Guild 58 5 Ava Besecker 50 5 5 TOTAL 121 TOTAL 159 6 TOTAL 150 Ragsdale High Point Central 1 Caroline Issacson 43 1 Emma Carlisle 54 1 2 Kate Brendley 55 2 Stella Conner 61 2 3 Brooke Brendley 51 3 Lea Kolbet 64 3 4 London Thomas 51 4 4 5 5 5 TOTAL 145 TOTAL 179 TOTAL #NUM! ORDER OF FINISH 1 Emelila Pack (P) 37 1 Page 121 2 Tatum Neff (P) 40 2 Ragsdale 145 3 Caroline Issacson (R) 43 3 Northwest 150 4 Kate Hunter (P) 44 4 Grimsley 159 5 Harper Shepard (P) 45 5 HPC 179 5 Riley Williams (NWG) 45 6 6 Maggis Mahon (NWG) 47 7 Blake Fuquay (G) 50 7 Ava Besecker (P) 50 8 Brooke Brendley R 51 8 London Thomas R 51
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.