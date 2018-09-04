4A Metro Conference Women’s Golf Match Results:Page Pirates top field by 24 strokes/Pirates paced by Pack and Neff

Posted by Press Release on September 4, 2018 at 11:31 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

WOMEN’S METRO 4A GOLF FALL 2018 Match #2 Jamestown Park GC Par 36 September 4, 2018

				
Page				Grimsley				Northwest		
1	Tatum Neff	40		1	Christina Witte	54		1	Riley Williams	45	
2	Emelila Pack	37		2	Blake Fuquay	50		2	Maggie Mahon	47	
3	Harper Shepard	45		3	Caroline Witte	55		3	Christa Simaan	63	
4	Kate Hunter	44		4	Charlea Reddick	72		4	Kaitlyn Guild	58	
5	Ava Besecker	50		5	 			        5	 	 	
TOTAL	121			    TOTAL	159		6	 	 	
TOTAL	150	
Ragsdale				High Point Central						
1	Caroline Issacson	43		1	Emma Carlisle	54		1	 		
2	Kate Brendley	        55		2	Stella Conner	61		2	 	 	
3	Brooke Brendley	        51		3	Lea Kolbet	64		3	 	 	
4	London Thomas 	        51		4				        4	 	 	
5	 	 		                5				        5			
TOTAL	145			          TOTAL	179			TOTAL	#NUM!	
ORDER OF FINISH			1	Emelila Pack (P)	37	
1	Page	        121		2	Tatum Neff (P)	        40	
2	Ragsdale	145		3	Caroline Issacson (R)   43	
3	Northwest	150		4	Kate Hunter (P)	        44	
4	Grimsley	159		5	Harper Shepard (P)	45	
5	HPC	        179		5	Riley Williams (NWG)	45	
6	 	 		        6	Maggis Mahon (NWG)	47	
7	Blake Fuquay (G)	50	
7	Ava Besecker (P)	50	
8	Brooke Brendley R	51	
8	London Thomas R	        51

