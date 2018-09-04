Carolina Preps High School Power Rankings after Week #3 of the 2018 season with Page #8, Dudley #7 and Eastern Guilford #17/East Forsyth a #7 and Reidsville a #3

Lots of high school football happening right now, this week, and here is the new list of Power Rankings from Carolina Preps.com and Chris Hughes and this time around we see the Page Pirates at #8 in the 4-A Poll, the Dudley Panthers #7 in the 3-A Poll, the Eastern Guilford Wildcats #17 in the 3-A Poll, plus just outside Guilford County you have East Forsyth at #7 in the 4-A Poll and then the Reidsville Rams at #3 in the 2-A Poll….Plus you have the Ledford Panthers slipping in at #20 in the 2-A Poll….

Plenty to roll in the Poll and here you can see all of the teams in the poll when you CLICK HERE……