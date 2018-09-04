Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/4-9/7/18:Football Friday at Page HS
09/04/18 Tuesday Golf V Girls A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by Asheboro Asheboro Municipal Golf Course
09/04/18 Tuesday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance
09/04/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Asheboro High School
09/04/18 Tuesday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center
09/04/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Asheboro High School
09/05/18 Wednesday N/A 4:00 PM Picture Day for Cheer, CC, VB, M Soc, W. Tennis, W. Golf
09/05/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Boys A 5:30 PM Northeast Senior High School
09/05/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Girls H 6:00 PM Glenn High School Endowment Game EGHS Gymnasium
09/06/18 Thursday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Morehead High School
09/06/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/06/18 Thursday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Southeast Guilford High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/06/18 Thursday Football JV Boys H 7:00 PM Page High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/07/18 Friday Football V Boys A 7:30 PM Page High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.