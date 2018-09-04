Greensboro College Pride Weekly Sports Preview: September 3 – September 9

Pride Weekly Sports Preview: September 3 – September 9

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College athletics season got underway last week and there is still a lot more to come.

This week, the Pride women’s soccer, men’s soccer, volleyball, football and women’s golf teams will be in action.

Women’s Soccer Preview:

Record: 2-0 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College women’s soccer team went a perfect 2-0 in their two matches last week. The Pride defeated their crosstown rivals from Guilford College in the 100th minute of play to open the week before sailing past Regent University on Saturday, 10-3. For her performance on the field, junior Mercedes Bauza was named USA South Player of the Week after recording two goals and three assists.

Week Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 5 vs. Emory & Henry College (5 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 8 vs. Southern Virginia University (12 p.m.)

Opponent Preview

Emory & Henry College

Record: 0-1-1

Last Time Out: Tie, 0-0 vs. Milligan

Series History: Greensboro leads 4-0

Last Meeting: September 13, 2017 Greensboro 5, Emory & Henry 0

Southern Virginia University

Record: 1-0

Last Time Out: Defeated William Peace University on Aug. 31.

Series History: Series tied 1-1

Volleyball Preview:

Record: 1-3 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College volleyball team went 1-3 last weekend at the 2018 Greensboro College Volleyball Invitational. Junior Sarah Egbers led Greensboro with 3.20 kills per set.

Week Schedule

Brevard Classic

Friday, Sept. 7 vs. William Peace University (3 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 8 vs. Emory & Henry College (10 a.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 8 vs. Guilford College (2 p.m.)

Opponent Preview:

William Peace University

Record: 1-3

Last Time Out: Win, 3-0 vs. Randolph

Series History: Greensboro leads 22-14

Last Meeting: October 18, 2017 William Peace 3, Greensboro 1

Emory & Henry College

Record: 0-4

Last Time Out: Loss, 3-0 vs. West Virginia Tech

Series History: Greensboro leads 13-6

Last Meeting: September 10, 2017 Greensboro 3, Emory & Henry 0

Guilford College

Record: 2-2

Last Time Out: Loss, 3-1 at Averett University

Series History: Greensboro leads 37-33

Last Meeting: October 12, 2017 Guilford 3, Greensboro 1

Men’s Soccer Preview

Record: 1-1 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College men’s soccer team split a pair of matches in Virginia last weekend. The Pride fell to the Captains of Christopher Newport University on Friday before defeating the Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan College, 4-1.

Week Schedule

Friday, Sept. 7 at Randolph College (7 p.m.)

Opponent Preview:

Randolph College

Record: 1-1-0

Last Time Out: Win, 1-0 at Frostburg State

Series History: Greensboro leads 1-0-1

Last Meeting: September 6, 2013 Greensboro 1, Randolph 1

Football Preview

Record: 0-1 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College football team dropped their season opener to the Builders of Newport News Apprentice Saturday, 34-13. Kasseem Bagley led the Pride on defense with 12 total tackles and one interception, which earned him USA South Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Week Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 4 vs. Gallaudet University (1 p.m.)

Opponent Watch:

Gallaudet University

Record: 0-1

Last Time Out: Loss, at Alvernia 26-21

Series History: Greensboro leads 5-0

Last Meeting: September 9, 2018 Greensboro 23, Gallaudet 21

Women’s Golf Preview

The Greensboro College women’s golf team will open their 2018-2019 season this weekend at the Barton College Invitational Tournament. Greensboro welcomes four new individuals to the team for 2018-2019.