Greensboro Grasshoppers, GM Donald Moore Share in 2018 South Atlantic League Awards

Grasshoppers, Moore Share in 2018 South Atlantic League Awards

South Atlantic League President Eric Krupa announced the recipients of the 2018 South Atlantic League Outstanding Achievement Awards. All 14 teams, along with the field managers and umpires, participated in the voting for these awards.

General Manager of the Year: Donald Moore of the Greensboro Grasshoppers has been selected as the winner of the General Manager of the Year award. This is the fifth time Donald has won this award (2006, 2007, 2008, 2012).

Club Merit Award: The Greensboro Grasshoppers have been selected as the winner of this prestigious award, which recognizes the “complete” baseball franchise that has demonstrated franchise stability and success, as well as significant contributions to its community and the South Atlantic League. This is the sixth time Greensboro has won this award, having also won it in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2013.

Community Service Award: The Delmarva Shorebirds have been selected as the winner of this award, which recognizes a club’s outstanding, on-going commitment to charitable service, philanthropy and leadership within their community.

Excellence in Marketing Award: The Greenville Drive were selected as the recipients of this award to recognize outstanding and creative marketing, promotional and brand-building efforts in their community. This is the fifth year in a row and the sixth time in nine years that Greenville has won this award (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017).

Patriot Award: The Augusta GreenJackets were selected as the recipient of this award to recognize outstanding support of the military and engagement with veterans.

Female Executive of the Year: Samantha Fischer of the Asheville Tourists was selected as the Female Executive of the Year.

Media Relations Director of the Year: Greg Giombarrese of the Lakewood BlueClaws has been selected as the Media Relations Director of the Year. This is the fifth time in eight years Greg has won this award (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016)

Sales Executive of the Year: George Levandoski of the West Virginia Power was selected as the Sales Executive of the Year.

Sports Turf Manager of the Year: Danny Losito of the Columbia Fireflies was named the 2018 Sports Turf Manager of the Year in the South Atlantic League.

Best Playing Field Award: Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies, was also awarded the 2018 Best Playing Field Award.

Athletic Trainer of the Year Award: Kris Terrian of the Lakewood BlueClaws has been selected as the 2018 South Atlantic League Athletic Trainer of the Year by his peers in the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS).

Bat Person of the Year Award: Brandon Groomes from the Hagerstown Suns was selected as the Bat Person of the Year. This is the fourth year in a row that Brandon has won this award.

Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award: Matt Selestsky of the Charleston RiverDogs was selected as the Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year.