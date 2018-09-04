HPU Volleyball: Bottomley Named Big South Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High Point University volleyball sophomore Abby Bottomley has been named the Big South Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday (Sept. 4).

Bottomley led the Panthers with 81 digs in four matches (5.06 digs per set) last week. The sophomore had 27 against Kennesaw State on Thursday, before adding 17 on Friday against Jacksonville. Against top competition on Sunday, Bottomley recorded 14 digs against then-No. 2 Texas and added 23 versus then-No. 8 Wisconsin. Bottomley leads the Big South and is 19th in the country with 5.68 digs per set on the season.

Up next, the Panthers travel to Villanova, Pa., for a tournament Sept. 7-8. HPU plays Temple on Friday at 4:30 p.m., before taking on host Villanova on Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by Utah at 7 p.m.