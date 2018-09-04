HPU WSOC Panthers Fall To Spartans 4-0 In Greensboro

• High Point University women’s soccer fell by a count of 4-0 this Monday, dropping its decision against the hosting UNCG Spartans

• Starting senior goalkeeper Charlotte Kennedy would tie a career-high with five saves against UNCG

• Freshman Lauren Mazich created multiple opportunities for a Panthers goal in the second half, finishing the night with three shots and three shots on goal

GREENSBORO, N.C. – An early deficit became too much for High Point University women’s soccer to overcome this Monday, falling to in-state rival UNC Greensboro 4-0 on the road.

The home team got the scoring going early, taking a 1-0 lead on a low deflected cross inside the six-yard box during the 10th minute, and mimicked that result with a similar play just 21 minutes later to go ahead by a pair.

Freshman forward Brooke Parsons was the first Panther to challenge the UNCG keeper on the night, as HPU came within inches of cutting into the Spartans’ lead on a muffed corner kick. High Point’s missed opportunity on one end turned into luck for the hosting side two minutes later, as UNCG would find the back of the net for a third time on the evening.

Attempting to respond at the back end of the half, the Panthers cut into the lead of their hosts on what appeared to be Parsons’ first career goal, before being called back for offsides nearly 30 seconds after the play had taken place.

Both sides split possession in the beginning of the second, with shots sitting almost even at 7-6, in favor of the Spartans. Starting forward Lauren Mazich had the biggest opportunities for her side in the second half, recording all three of her shots on net in the latter 45 minutes.

“We were able to get a lot of players into the game tonight, which is a huge positive because it helps us with our growth and development of the overall team.” said Head Coach Brandi Fontaine. “I think there are moments where we’re starting to see individuals stepping up in games, and now its just a matter of us bringing our consistency among everyone.”

The Spartans scored one last tally in the 82nd minute to cap off their 4-0 win, as the Panthers’ overall record moves to 1-4-1 on the season.

>> Freshmen Mazich and Parsons were responsible for five of their team’s six shots on target

>> Junior defender Allie Reagan played a team-high 81 minutes on the night followed by 77 from center mid Shaylyn Owen

>> Senior keeper Emily Lyon came in lieu of Kennedy after halftime, stopping a pair of UNCG shots

>> Taylor Jackson and Tess Albert grabbed their first appearances of the year, with the former getting her first as a member of the Purple & White.

COMING UP NEXT

• The Panthers prepare to play Marshall at home this coming Friday at 7 p.m.

• HPU has never lost to the Herd, with their only other meeting ending 1-0 just last year