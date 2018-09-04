Most of the Guilford County Middle School Football Teams will open up play on Tuesday September 18

There will be at least a couple of Middle School Football Jamborees on Saturday September 15…Eastern Guilford usually ends up hosting one of these…Football Jamboree Saturday September 8 at Reidsville….Northwest Guilford will among those competing at Reidsville this Saturday…

Here we go, with most of the Guilford County Middle School Football teams opening up regular season play, on Tuesday September 18…..

Allen Middle vs. Jamestown Middle on Monday September 17 at Smith High School 5pm

Mendenhall Middle vs. Kiser Middle at Grimsley High School on September 18 at 5pm

Hairston Middle at Southwest Middle School on Tuesday September 18 5pm

Jackson Middle at Allen Jay Prep on September 18th at 5pm

Northwest Guilford Middle vs. Southern Guilford Middle on Tuesday September 18 at 5:3pm, at Southern Guilford HS

Lincoln Middle at Western Guilford Middle and the game will be played at Western Guilford HS 5pm….September 18

Swann Middle vs. Ferndale Middle at Page HS on September 18 at 5pm

Northeast Guilford Middle at Northern Middle on September 18 5:30pm

Southwest Guilford Middle at Kernodle on September 25

Welborn Middle at Pen Griffin Middle on Wednesday September 26 at 5pm AJ Simeon Stadium, in High Point

Eastern Guilford Middle at Southeast Guilford Middle on Wednesday September 26 at 6pm