Pace Added To Greensboro College Softball Staff

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College….

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jennifer Pace has been added to the Greensboro College softball staff as an assistant coach, Head Coach Teresa Fister announced Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to bring Jen on our staff,” Fister said. “She is going to be a great addition to our program.

“We know she is going to do an outstanding job and help us continue creating a positive experience for our athletes.”

Pace comes to Greensboro College from Thiel College where she served as an assistant coach.

At Thiel, Pace assisted in practice planning, recruiting and scouting, while also helping with field maintenance.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Pace attended John Jay College where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Forensic Psychology, while also playing on the softball team.

During her playing career at John Jay, Pace served as a team captain and was a four-time recipient of the team’s Most Valuable Player award as a middle infielder and catcher.

In addition to her hard work on the field, she was also named a Scholar Athlete.

“I am excited to be on board with the softball staff at Greensboro College,” Pace said. “Coach Fister has a well-rounded program and looks to continue to grow.

“I cannot wait to help out in all the ways I can. Go Pride!”

