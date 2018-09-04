Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/4-9/7/18):Football Friday Home vs. Grimsley HS
09/04/18 Tuesday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host Asheboro
09/04/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Southern Alamance SE Gymnasium
09/04/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Alamance SE Gymnasium
09/05/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Eastern Randolph
09/05/18 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Randolph
09/06/18 Thursday Golf V Women’s H 4:00 PM Providence Grove High School Forest Oaks CC*
09/06/18 Thursday Tennis V Women’s A 4:30 PM Burlington Williams SE Tennis Courts
09/06/18 Thursday Soccer JV Men’s H 5:00 PM Western Guilford SE Soccer Facility
09/06/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Eastern Guilford
09/06/18 Thursday Soccer V Men’s H 6:30 PM Western Guilford SE Soccer Facility
09/06/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Eastern Guilford
09/06/18 Thursday Football JV Men’s A 7:00PM Grimsley
09/07/18 Friday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 6:00 PM Mt. Tabor Friday Night Lights
09/07/18 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM Grimsley SEHS Stadium
