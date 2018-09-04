Three Greensboro College Pride Student-Athletes Earn USA South Weekly Recognition

Three Pride Student-Athletes Earn USA South Weekly Recognition

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three Greensboro College student-athletes were named USA South Athletic Conference Players of the Week, the conference announced Monday in their first announcement of the 2018-2019 athletic season.

Darli Mihindou and Mercedes Bauza received both soccer Players of the Week, while Kasseem Bagley was named football’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Football Defensive Player of the Week

Kasseem Bagley, Greensboro – The Lawrenceville, Georgia junior safety recorded 12 solo tackles, one for a loss, and one interception in a 34-14 loss to Apprentice last week. Bagley’s interception came in the first quarter, was returned 27 yards and set-up the Pride’s opening score of the game.

Men’s Soccer Player of the Week

Darli Mihindou, Greensboro – The sophomore midfielder from Greensboro, North Carolina tallied three goals in a 1-1 week for the Pride. In a 6-1 loss to Christopher Newport, Mihindou was held scoreless. In a 4-2 win over Virginia Wesleyan, Mihindou tallied a hat trick by scoring Greensboro’s first two goals and its final tally of the match.

Women’s Soccer Player of the Week

Mercedes Bauza, Greensboro – The Mebane, North Carolina junior forward tallied two goals and three assists in a 2-0 week for the Pride. In a 1-0, overtime, victory over Guilford, Bauza assisted on the game-winning goal in the 100th minute. In a 10-3 win over Regent, Bauza scored twice and assisted on two goals.

