Very Important Announcement, Regarding Ticket Sales for Friday’s Northwest Guilford football game with Northern Guilford:Large Crowd expected, get your Tickets early!!!!!

The Northwest High School athletic department anticipates a large crowd for the Northwest vs. Northern football game this Friday, September 7th .

Game time is 7:30pm at RL Billings Stadium as located in the rear of Northwest High School. Parking and seating will be limited, so please plan to arrive early.

**********To avoid long lines at the gate, please purchase tickets during the presale at Northwest High School in the front commons this Friday from 12:00-1:30pm.**********

Also, you can purchase tickets online anytime up through halftime of the game through the Huddle tickets online link:

https://gofan.co/NorthwestGuilfordVikings

Admission for all spectators school age and up is $6.

*There is a 98 cent convenience charge per ticket for the online service, but spectators will be able to pay with debit or credit cards and avoid the long lines anticipated.

John Hughes

Athletic Director

Northwest Guilford High School