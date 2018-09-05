Chase Leads Greensboro College Pride Women To Shutout Victory Over Emory and Henry Wasps

Chase Leads Pride Women To Shutout Victory Over Wasps

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team shut out the Wasps of Emory & Henry College Wednesday, 4-0.

The Pride struck for their first goal in the seventh minute of action when Mercedes Bauza possessed the ball just outside of the 18-yard box before finding a cutting Alexis Chase.

Following the pass from Bauza, Chase headed the ball into the upper right corner of the goal to give the Pride a 1-0 lead.

The score then remained the same for the remainder of the first half.

In the first minute of the second half, Greensboro had another opportunity to score but the Wasps keeper was just able to get a hand on a shot from Isabella Cross.

Despite not being able to capitalize on the opportunity early in the period, Greensboro was able to extend their lead with goals in the 56th and 72nd minutes.

On the first goal, Chase assisted Bauza before Hannah Bober scored off an assist from Cassandra LaTorre.

Greensboro then tallied the game’s final goal in the 79th minute.

Chase dribbled past multiple defenders and tucked the ball into the back of the net for her second goal of the evening.

“Good team effort today but I am still disappointed on the execution on the final third,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “It is something that we have to fix and fix soon. It is early so win is a win.

“I am proud of my girls and we will get back to work tomorrow.”

Greensboro outshot the Wasps 25-1 on the day with 13 shots on goal. Kelsey Emrich saved the one shot she faced late and picked up her second shutout victory of the season.

The Pride women will return to action at 12 p.m. Saturday when they host Southern Virginia University. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.