Former Michigan Wolverines’ point guard named new head Boys Basketball Coach at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Wesleyan Christian has hired C.J. Lee, who played and coached at Michigan, as its boys basketball coach. He’s spent the last four years coaching at Marist.

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan lost its boys basketball coach to the college ranks in July and filled the vacancy today with a former college coach.

C.J. Lee, who was an assistant at Marist and Michigan, succeeds Keith Gatlin as head coach of the Trojans program. Gatlin, who guided Wesleyan to the NCISAA Class 3-A championship game last season, is now an assistant at High Point.

“We are very excited to welcome C.J. and his wife, Jocelyn, to Wesleyan,” Glen Foster, Wesleyan’s athletics director, said in a news release. “His coaching and playing experience, combined with his background in Christian ministry makes him an amazing fit for our program and is someone who will continue to build on the successes of our program over the last nine years.”

