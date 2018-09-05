His Favorite Baseball Saying was, “Kiss That Baby Goodbye”!!!:WFMY NEWS 2 Reporting former Sports Director Mike Hogewood has died

By way of Twitter:

BREAKING – Sad news to report from the WFMY News 2 family, former Sports Director Mike Hogewood has died. https://goo.gl/Euz8MF

Tough night for me personally to hear the news of Mike Hogewood passing away. got my start here at @WFMY as an intern with him. Taught me so much in this profession and would always come up and check on me when i saw him at games after he stopped working here. #RIPMIKE

from GreensboroSports.com….

I thought he was one of the best sports people to ever come through the Triad….Put him right up there with Charlie Harville and Rich Brenner….The energy and enthusiasm Mike Hogewood had made you want to jump up out of your seat and get in the game….His baseball home run call was a great one, and it was “Kiss That Baby Goodbye”!!!

Getting word tonight that Mike Hogewood has died…Mike Hogewood is GONE…

WGHP Sports locally, then on to the Good Morning Show on WFMY NEWS 2, then he became the WFMY NEWS 2 Sports Director, then he went to work the ACC football and basketball broadcasts on Jefferson Pilot, better call JP, then on with RAYCOM on the ACC ball games….And one of his best shows ever was the original Friday Night High School Football Highlights Show, FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER…

(Tom Suiter had a football highlights show on WRAL TV 5 in Raleigh, but Mike was right on it in Greensboro.)

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER with Mike Hogewood, Rob Goodman, Sam Crenshaw and Scott Pryzwanski and Brian Hall as Fever Man, then full-timing it on camera, FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER was what we like to call, TheBomb.com….

Then after WFMY NEWS Sports Mike worked more RAYCOM and he also did some wrestling broadcasting for Ring of Honor Wrestling…Mike had a stroke about three-four year back and we nearly lost him then….

He was known on sportscasts and ball games all over the Southeast United States…Used to love Mike Hogewood and Doc Walker working together on those JP/RAYCOM college football games….ACC football and ACC basketball were some of Mike’s best work ever….

Mike Hogewood attended Grimsley High School, where he played tennis and he went on to college at Lenior-Rhyne University, where he was college roommates with Rick Barnes, now the college basketball coach at Tennessee, and formerly at Texas and Clemson…Mike and Coach Barnes were tight….I remember Mike Hogewood coming to the Triad after working in TV down in Birmingham, Alabama….Mike started out over at WGHP 8 and then it was on to WFMY TV 2…..

Mike Hogewood’s son Robert was an All-State tennis player at Page High School and he is the current tennis coach at Page HS, Robert Hogewood, and I remember Robert and Mike in a segment Mike used to run on NEWS 2 Sports, called “Mike’s Big Ole Fish”….There would run this feature on Friday’s and you would see somebody there with the ‘Fish of the Week’, but in the promos, they would always show Mike and Robert heading toward the lake for a fishing stop….

Mike Hogewood’s first regular broadcasting job was working Midnight till 6am on local 97.1 WQMG, back when they were playing beautiful music and elevator music….Mike studied and learned about the radio business over at WCOG 1320 AM radio, back when they were the king of Rock n Roll, in Greensboro….Mike was doing all of this radio work, while he was still in high school….

We are going to miss Mike Hogewood and more details will be coming up on his cause of death…Got to remember him for the good days and we always keep his call in mind, “Kiss That Baby Goodbye”…

RIP Mike Hogewood and thanks for the memories……

1954-2018

*****Mike was 63 years old…..*****

(Mike was something like 8 days short of his 64th birthday.)

