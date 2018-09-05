Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford HS) is our Week 3 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

Johnny Pagano, from Northwest Guilford High School, is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”….

Johnny Pagano threw for 173 yards on 9-18 passing and connected for 2 TD passes in Northwest Guilford’s 28-27 OT win over the Southeast Guilford Falcons last Friday night, at NWG…Pagano also ran the ball for 70 yards and 2 TD’s, on 24 carries and ended up the game with 243 Total Yards and 4 touchdowns…Johnny Pagano led the Northwest Guilford Vikings to a huge win over the SEG Falcons and the upset victory led the upstart Vikings to (3-0) on the 2018 season….

Johnny Pagano, from Northwest Guilford High School, our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”…

(In addition to his Player of the Week Plaque from Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial), Johnny Pagano also will receive a trip to, and be a guest at Coach Jimmy Lamour’s Combine Football Camp next May, at Ragsdale High School.)

Week One Winner:

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)

Week Two Winner:

Javondre Paige(Page High School)

Week Three Winner:

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford High School)

Plaques will coming in for Collin Smith, Javondre Paige and Johnny Pagano courtesy of Danny Pigge at Ameriprise Financial and Mr. Roberto Cruz at Greensboro Trophy….Our Player of the Game from last Friday night’s Page-Dudley game was Cody King….He will also be receiving a plaque in the near future as his award, for his efforts….King for Page with 4 receptions for 80 yards and 2 TD’s and King was 1-1 passing with a TD pass of 25 yards to Ford Moser for the TD…King with one carry for 7 yards and a game total of 112 yards and 3 TD’s…King for the season with 151 yards receiving…

