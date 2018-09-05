Phenom’s 5th Annual National High School Showcase Field May Be Its Best EVER:Coming November 16 and 17 to the Greensboro Day School(There will be a 35-second Shot Clock for this event)

*****Locally both the Greensboro Day School Bengals and the High Point Christian Academy Trojans will be involved…..*****

from http://www.phenomhoopreport.com:

GREENSBORO, NC – The teams have been announced for the Phenom’s 5th Annual National High School Showcase presented by Chatlee Boards. With numerous defending state champions, several Top 100 prospects, multiple Top 10 prospects and some national Top 50 teams, this field is absolutely loaded.

This is the event everyone throughout the region looks out for. It signifies, officially, the start of high school basketball in the Hoop State. This year’s Phenom National High School Showcase will take place November 16th and 17th at Greensboro Day School in Greensboro, NC. Year after year this event creates incredibly vibrant crowds that are standing room only.

Outside of the immense talent this event will bring, it also will be the second North Carolina event (in as many weeks) to be played with a shot clock. A hot topic throughout the region, and country, Phenom Hoops will start the year off with two events, the first two events ever in North Carolina to have a shot clock.….A 35-second Shot Clock will be used….

Known throughout the country, Phenom’s National High School Showcase has become a can’t miss event. In previous years Max Preps named Phenom’s National High School Showcase as a “MUST SEE High School Basketball Event”. USA Today called Phenom’s National High School Showcase a “Can’t Miss Tip Off Hoops Event”

This year’s field brings together the best of the best. Starting off Phenom’s National High School Showcase will host all three NCISAA defending state champions as Trinity Christian (Fayetteville, NC) won the 1A state title, Carmel Christian (Matthews, NC) won the 2A state title and Greensboro Day (Greensboro, NC) won the 3A state title. Look for Carmel Christian and Greensboro Day to both start the year off ranked nationally.

In year’s past Phenom’s National High School Showcase has had 8 McDonald’s All Americans and 7 Jordan Brand All Stars compete. There are currently 5 players who were drafted in the NBA Draft, Dwayne Bacon, Thomas Bryant, Miles Bridges, Harry Giles and Justin Jackson, who participated in the event.

Talent wise, the 2018 version of Phenom’s National High School Showcase may have more up top than any other year. Rankings wise, the top player participating is Lincoln Academy (Suwanee, GA) 2021 Jonathan Kuminga who comes in at #3 overall in 247sports 2021 rankings. Just behind Kuminga is DME Academy’s (Daytona Beach, FL) 2020 Moussa Diabate who checks in at #7 overall in the class.

Jumping up to the 2020 class, Trinity Academy (Raleigh, NC) 2020 Isaiah Todd checks in at #8 in 247Sports overall rankings. This makes three players ranked in their classes Top 10 nationally who will be participating.

Other Top 150 Ranked Prospects Participating

2019

Providence commit Greg Gantt – Trinity Christian (Fayetteville, NC), Louisville commit Josh Nickelberry – Northwood Temple (Fayetteville, NC), Elias King – Lincoln Academy (Suwanee, GA), Brandon Stone – Christ School (Arden, NC)

2020

Justice Ajogbar – Christ School (Arden, NC), Norence Berry – Christ School (Arden, NC)

2021

Sekou Sada Kalle – Aspire Academy (Louisville, KY), Camren Hayes – Greensboro Day (Greensboro, NC), Josh Taylor – Greensboro Day (Greensboro, NC), Carson McCorkle – Greensboro Day (Greensboro, NC)

2022

Jalen Hood Schifino – Northside Christian (Charlotte, NC), Jaden Bradley – Cannon School (Concord, NC)

Committed Players

Josh Nickelberry (Louisville), Greg Gantt (Providence), Marten Maide (Liberty), Donovan Gregory (Appalachian St), Jake Van Der Heijden (Bucknell), Jihaun Westbrook (Colorado St)

This season we are excited to have a presenting sponsor for the first time. Be sure you check out Chatlee Boats out of Sanford, NC. Here is their website.

Teams:

Greensboro Day, Carmel Christian, Ravenscroft, Christ School, United Faith Christian, Greenfield School, Grace Christian, Carolina Day, Calvary Day, Northside Christian, High Point Christian, Word of God, Village Christian, Northwood Temple, Trinity Christian, Trinity Academy, Wesley Christian (KY), Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (SC), Heritage Christian IJN (WV), Aspire Academy (KY), Lincoln Academy (GA)