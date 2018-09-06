Braswell and Ragsdale Tigers Soccer open season with Impressive Start

Courtesy of Brian Herndon Ragsdale Tigers Athletic Director:

BRASWELL AND TIGERS OPEN SEASON WITH IMPRESSIVE START

Ragsdale Tigers begin 2018 with a record of (4-2-1)….

Under the outstanding leadership of head coach Brien Braswell, a North Carolina Hall of Fame member as well as a Guilford County Hall of Famer, Ragsdale’s Men’s Soccer team is off to a strong start this fall.

(4-2-1)

Great job Coach Braswell and our Tiger Soccer Program!