Braswell and Ragsdale Tigers Soccer open season with Impressive Start
Courtesy of Brian Herndon Ragsdale Tigers Athletic Director:
BRASWELL AND TIGERS OPEN SEASON WITH IMPRESSIVE START
Ragsdale Tigers begin 2018 with a record of (4-2-1)….
Under the outstanding leadership of head coach Brien Braswell, a North Carolina Hall of Fame member as well as a Guilford County Hall of Famer, Ragsdale’s Men’s Soccer team is off to a strong start this fall.
(4-2-1)
Great job Coach Braswell and our Tiger Soccer Program!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.