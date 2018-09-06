High Point Rockers Progress Party Today, Thursday Sept. 6th

BB&T Progress Party TODAY, Thursday, Sept. 6th at 6:00PM – Opening Day 2019 to be revealed, enter to win by picking the correct date the 1st game will be played at home!

Enter To Win – Two tickets, to the first ever game played at BB&T Point PLUS hats, and t-shirts

Opening Date Revealed

Pick the Date Winner announced (must be in attendance)

Rocket Chair Launch to the top of the stadium

Kids Clothing available for the first time

$3 Craft Beers

Yappy-Hour – Bring your dog, contest and prizes

Kids Back-To-School Giveaways (First 250)

Bring your dog to this Thursdays Progress Party for Yappy Hour!

Rockers Merchandise

On Sale at the Team Offices Monday – Friday. Kids Clothing Now Too!

Stop in at the team offices beginning on Monday, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday and shop for the official team merchandise.

214 Lindsay Street, High Point, NC 27262

YES – We will launch a “Rocket Chair” to the top of BB&T Point!

When you top-off a building under construction, the tradition is to hoist an American flag to the highest point. Well, we are putting a little spin on that pitch and will hoist a custom painted High Point Rockers “Rocket” Chair

Season Ticket Deposits

Online season ticket deposits are now open with priority for picking out your 2019 seats this spring. Season ticket deposits are only $50 per seat except Club Seats – $250 deposit per seat for Club Seats.

Season Ticket Holder benefits :

No Ticket Goes Unused

Invitations to Special Events

Annual Gift

High Point Baseball Bucks

Membership Card & Discounts

Discount on Youth Baseball Camps and Clinics

Free Kids Club Memberships