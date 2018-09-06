JV Football Games Tonight(9/6/18) In and Around Guilford County

*****All Guilford County Football Games are set to kickoff at 7pm, unless otherwise noted…*****

Page(2-1) at Eastern Guilford(3-0)

Ragsdale(1-2) at Southwest Guilford(2-0)

Northwest Guilford(2-1) at Northern Guilford(0-2)

Southeast Guilford(3-0) at Grimsley(2-1)

Northeast Guilford(1-1) at Western Guilford(0-2)

Smith(0-2) at Southern Guilford(1-2))

Durham Hillside(1-1) Dudley(2-0)

West Forsyth(2-0) High Point Central(1-1) 6pm

*****Scores from last week’s games:*****

Dudley 32, Page 7

Dudley(2-0)/Page(2-1)

Southeast Guilford 46, Northwest Guilford 20

SEG(3-0)/NWG(2-1)

Northeast Guilford 22, Southern Guilford 0

Northeast Guilford(1-1)/Southern Guilford(1-2)

Eastern Guilford 21, Grimsley 7 in a Game Shortened due the weather…

EG(3-0)/Grimsley(2-1)

Southwest Guilford 28, High Point Central 12

SWG(2-0)/HP Central(1-1)

OPEN

Northern Guilford(0-2)