JV Football Games Tonight(9/6/18) In and Around Guilford County
*****All Guilford County Football Games are set to kickoff at 7pm, unless otherwise noted…*****
Page(2-1) at Eastern Guilford(3-0)
Ragsdale(1-2) at Southwest Guilford(2-0)
Northwest Guilford(2-1) at Northern Guilford(0-2)
Southeast Guilford(3-0) at Grimsley(2-1)
Northeast Guilford(1-1) at Western Guilford(0-2)
Smith(0-2) at Southern Guilford(1-2))
Durham Hillside(1-1) Dudley(2-0)
West Forsyth(2-0) High Point Central(1-1) 6pm
*****Scores from last week’s games:*****
Dudley 32, Page 7
Dudley(2-0)/Page(2-1)
Southeast Guilford 46, Northwest Guilford 20
SEG(3-0)/NWG(2-1)
Northeast Guilford 22, Southern Guilford 0
Northeast Guilford(1-1)/Southern Guilford(1-2)
Eastern Guilford 21, Grimsley 7 in a Game Shortened due the weather…
EG(3-0)/Grimsley(2-1)
Southwest Guilford 28, High Point Central 12
SWG(2-0)/HP Central(1-1)
OPEN
Northern Guilford(0-2)
