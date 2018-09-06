JV Football Tonight Finals(9/6/18) for our Guilford County Schools:Grimsley, Page, Dudley, Southwest Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Smith and West Forsyth winners

******We really need that NWG-Northern Guilford score….Also need Southern Guilford-Smith?????******

We got those scores and that should complete our Thursday Night JV Football Scorebord…….

Smith 50, Southern Guilford 28

Smith(1-2)/SG(2-2)

Northwest Guilford 34, Northern Guilford 6

NWG(3-1)/NG(0-3)

Grimsley 20, Southeast Guilford 14

/Grimsley(3-1)/SEG(3-1)

Myles Goings on the ground for Grimsley and Crawford with the pass…Zion Fleming to the air for SEG….

Score was 20-12 Grimsley and then the Whirlies punter ran out of the back of the end zone for a two-point safety as he ran out the clock, to the end the game….

Page 47, Eastern Guilford 14

Page(3-1)/Eastern Guilford(3-1)

Dudley 32, Durham Hillside 28

Dudley(3-0)/Durham Hillside(1-2)

Southwest Guilford 19, Ragsdale 14

SWG(3-0)/Ragsdale(1-2)

Northeast Guilford 16, Western Guilford 14

NEG(2-1)/WG(0-3)….

Nehemiah Durham with the Big Play of the night for NEG, with a 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown…..

West Forsyth 50, High Point Central 13

HPC(1-2)/West Forsyth(3-0)

High Point Andrews OPEN

Other scores outside our area courtesy of Lamar….

Glenn JV 0 North Forsyth JV 20

Reidsville JV 21 WS Reynolds JV 0

Davie County JV 20 West Rowan JV 6

WS Reagan JV 16 Mount Tabor JV 8

WS Carver 14 JV East Forsyth JV 49

North Davidson JV 20 Oak Grove JV 27

Lexington Senior JV 26 Central Davidson JV 8

South Rowan JV 39 East Davidson JV 7