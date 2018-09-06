JV Football Tonight Finals(9/6/18) for our Guilford County Schools:Grimsley, Page, Dudley, Southwest Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Smith and West Forsyth winners
Smith 50, Southern Guilford 28
Smith(1-2)/SG(2-2)
Northwest Guilford 34, Northern Guilford 6
NWG(3-1)/NG(0-3)
Grimsley 20, Southeast Guilford 14
/Grimsley(3-1)/SEG(3-1)
Myles Goings on the ground for Grimsley and Crawford with the pass…Zion Fleming to the air for SEG….
Score was 20-12 Grimsley and then the Whirlies punter ran out of the back of the end zone for a two-point safety as he ran out the clock, to the end the game….
Page 47, Eastern Guilford 14
Page(3-1)/Eastern Guilford(3-1)
Dudley 32, Durham Hillside 28
Dudley(3-0)/Durham Hillside(1-2)
Southwest Guilford 19, Ragsdale 14
SWG(3-0)/Ragsdale(1-2)
Northeast Guilford 16, Western Guilford 14
NEG(2-1)/WG(0-3)….
Nehemiah Durham with the Big Play of the night for NEG, with a 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown…..
West Forsyth 50, High Point Central 13
HPC(1-2)/West Forsyth(3-0)
High Point Andrews OPEN
Other scores outside our area courtesy of Lamar….
Glenn JV 0 North Forsyth JV 20
Reidsville JV 21 WS Reynolds JV 0
Davie County JV 20 West Rowan JV 6
WS Reagan JV 16 Mount Tabor JV 8
WS Carver 14 JV East Forsyth JV 49
North Davidson JV 20 Oak Grove JV 27
Lexington Senior JV 26 Central Davidson JV 8
South Rowan JV 39 East Davidson JV 7
Southeast Guilford has Talent said,
That is Zion Fleming for Southeast.
Andy Durham said,
Sounded like the Grimsley announcer/”The Grimsley Voice” was saying Ian Flemming and it got me to thinking about the man that wrote the James Bond books…I think that was Ian Flemming…Maybe Grimsley Voice was saying Zeeon Flemming…You just never know, but we have to rely on their call for our info on a get-it-and-go JV night…
Lamar said,
Durham Hillside JV 28 Dudley JV 32
SW said,
Southwest-19 Ragsdale-14
Alma said,
Page 47
Eastern Guilford 14
Southeast Guilford has Talent said,
That is one “m” in Fleming……..;-)
Andy Durham said,
We need that Northwest-Northern Guilford score…That should have been a battle….
Nwg has talent too said,
Nwg 34 to 6 I believe
No battle could have been a lot worse. Nwg put the brakes on.
Eagle said,
Smith beat Southern 50-28
