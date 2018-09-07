College Volleyball Final – Guilford 3, Pfeiffer 0

MISENHEIMER, N.C. – Junior Morgan Tompkins put down a match-high 20 kills in Guilford College’s 3-0 volleyball win at Pfeiffer University Friday night. Tompkins recorded the Quakers’ best single-match hitting percentage (.679) since 2012 in the 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 victory.

Tompkins made just one hitting error in 28 attempts to record the seventh-best single-match hitting percentage in school history. She helped Guilford pull out the opening set with six putaways in eight attempts, plus five of her seven digs. Her five kills on seven hits in set two lifted the Quakers to a six-point win. She finished on a strong note with a whopping nine kills on 13 attacks with one error in the final set. Tompkins, who also got in on two blocks, accounted for 21 of Guilford’s 53 points in the match.

Coach Emily Gann substituted liberally in the first of Guilford’s three weekend matches. All 15 students played, including rookie Makayla Felton, who notched six kills and two service aces for the visitors. Tina Eucker led Guilford’s three setters with 20 assists and McKinley Durham picked up 11 digs.

Alonna Clouse had eight kills and Bri Weber added seven for the Falcons (2-4), who committed 21 hitting errors. Clouse and Angelina Fardella both added 13 digs.

The Quakers play Greensboro College and Meredith College Saturday (9/8) at the Xcel Sportsplex in Hendersonville, N.C.