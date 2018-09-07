Elon WSOC Falls to Charlotte at Rudd Field

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s soccer suffered a 2-0 setback to the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday night, Sept. 6, at Rudd Field. Charlotte scored late in the first half and extended its lead early in the second period to seal the win.

BOX SCORE

“It was a poor start to the game for us and a poor first half,” said head coach Neil Payne. “Our application of the game wasn’t to the level we have been playing and are capable of playing, but it was equally a great response in the second half. I thought we were brave in our play to get forward and on both sides of the ball we were much better in the second half.”

The Phoenix falls to 2-2-3 overall with the loss and Charlotte improves to 4-2 with the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

In the first half, the 49ers took the early 1-0 advantage in the 33rd minute as Jamie Fankhauser half-volleyed her second goal of season inside the six-yard box off Julia Grainda’s cross from the right side.

The Phoenix had four chances in the first stanza, but none was better than Hannah Doherty’s in the 41st minute. Doherty’s shot on frame was saved by Charlotte goalkeeper Abby Stapleton and the 49ers stayed in front 1-0 at the break.

In the second half, Charlotte had a chance to go up by two in the 47th minute after being awarded a penalty. Valentina Estrada denied 49er forward Sandra Geiselhart from the spot, as she made a fantastic diving save to her left.

Charlotte responded in the 59th minute as Megan Greene scored her second of the season to put the 49ers in front 2-0. The 49ers would

NOTES

– The Phoenix falls to 1-4 against the Charlotte 49ers in the all-time series with the loss.

– Valentina Estrada continued her solid play with a penalty save against the 49ers.

– Elon fell just short in the shot count, as Charlotte owned a 15-13 edge in the final count.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix is back at Rudd Field on Monday night, Sept. 10, for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Radford Highlanders.