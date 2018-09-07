Football In Focus – September 6, 2018 – Live From Kickback Jack’s
Andy Durham interviews Joe Sirera with HSXtra/Greensboro News & Record. Recorded live September 6, 2018 at Kickback Jack’s on Westover Terrace in Greensboro, NC.
Andy Durham interviews QB Johnny Pagano of Northwest Guilford High School. Recorded live September 6, 2018 at Kickback Jack’s on Westover Terrace in Greensboro, NC.
Andy Durham interviews WR/RB Cameron Cloud of Northwest Guilford High School. Recorded live September 6, 2018 at Kickback Jack’s on Westover Terrace in Greensboro, NC.
Andy Durham interviews LB Pete Hennigan of Northwest Guilford High School. Recorded live September 6, 2018 at Kickback Jack’s on Westover Terrace in Greensboro, NC.
Andy Durham interviews RG/LG Blake Phillips of Northwest Guilford High School. Recorded live September 6, 2018 at Kickback Jack’s on Westover Terrace in Greensboro, NC.
Andy Durham and Dennis White wrap it up. Recorded live September 6, 2018 at Kickback Jack’s on Westover Terrace in Greensboro, NC.
