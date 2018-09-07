Friday Night Finish:We saw some Wild Games Tonight:Northern Guilford over Northwest Guilford and Southern Alamance over Eastern Alamance among them

How did Northern Guilford do it???

Wyatt Smith will have a write-up on Northern’s 38-28 win over Northwest Guilford coming here to the site later on tonight…Wyatt said Tyler Flippen, NG’s QB, threw for 2 TD’s and ran for three more….5 Total TD’s for Tyler Flippen, from Northern Guilford HS…

Southern Alamance topped Eastern Alamance 54-34 and this Southern Alamance team, now (4-0), may be the strongest edition of Fritz Hessenthaler football that we have ever seen….SA at SEG on October 5…

Page remains strong and the Page-East Forsyth game coming up in about two weeks is now looming as a “can’t miss contest”….Page(4-0) and East Forsyth(4-0) as they head to Week 5 of the 2018 season….

Page 37-22 over Eastern Guilford tonight….Eastern Guilford’s Collin Smith with a 53-yard FG…Smith punted 4 times for a 41.8 average…Page kicker Matt Chmil right back at you going 5-5 on PAT’s….

For Page you had Cody King with 7 carries for 90 yards and King caught two passes for 82 yards…King had two TD receptions, one for 81 yards and the other for 1 yards…Branson Adams ran the ball 8 times for Page with 44 yards..Page had 349 yards of total offense with 227 rushing and 122 passing…Along with King, Adams and Bradshear also had TD catches for PAGE…Page QB Javondre Paige went 6-17 passing for the 122 yards..Again, King with 172 Total Yards for PAGE…

Hezekiah Newby had 94 yards on 16 carries for Eastern Guilford and he caught one TD pass from Kemell Smith…Smith goes 9-14 passing for 162 yards and Eastern Guilford had 230 yards of Total Offense…Eastern Guilford with 12 first downs, but the EG Wildcats were penalized 14 times for 89 yards and EG lost two fumbles…

The score was rolling Eastern Guilford up early on two TD passes with one of those going to WR Justin Matthews and EG led early, 13-0…Page then came back and went up 14-13 and then Page found itself out in front 28-22 in the second half before the Pirates got that 81-yard TD play from Paige to Cody King, and then the Pirates used safety to get to 37 points…..

Solid game by EG QB Kamell Smith and Cody King from Page is tearing the place down…..Branson Adams and Sincere Davis ran the ball well for Page and Hezekiah Newby was running hard for Eastern Guilford…Newby had a very productive second half for EG….

More game news from other games is on the way….

from Coach Chris Suggs at Northeast Guilford HS, NEG 35, Western Guilford 14 and Justin Wilson from NEG had three TD passes…..

Smith got their first win of the season with the Golden Eagles 20-15 win over Southern Guilford….Teams without a win now include Southern Guilford(0-4) and Western Guilford(0-4)…..

Dudley went down to Durham and the Panthers came back with a 21-7 victory….Southeast Guilford walloped Grimsley, 31-0 and things are not looking good right now for the Grimsley Whirlies….

Next week WS Reagan at Page, Northwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford, Smith at Eastern Guilford, Southeast Guilford at Dudley, Northeast Guilford at Ragsdale, Western Guilford at Grimsley, High Point Central vs. High Point Andrews at Simeon Stadium, Northern Guilford OFF….Southern Guilford OFF