High Point Volleyball Sweeps Temple, 3-0

• The Panthers earned their first sweep of the season with a 3-0 win over Temple

• Senior Molly Livingston hit .661 and recorded 12 kills

• HPU plays host Villanova and No. 21 Utah on Saturday

VILLANOVA, Pa. — The High Point University swept Temple, 27-25, 25-20 and 25-20 To open the Villanova Classic Friday (Sept. 7) in Villanova, Pa.

Both teams hit about evenly, with Temple (1-6) having a slight edge, .277-.269, but the Panthers (2-5) earned 46 kills to Owls’ 34. The Purple & White had a big edge at the service line with eight aces to Temple’s three.

“It feels good to get a win in three (sets) against a very competitive Temple team,” HPU head coach Ryan Meek said. “I thought we steadied out as the match went along and made adjustments throughout the match which is something we have been struggling to do. We’re excited to get back on the floor against a scrappy and experienced Villanova team and a very talented Utah team tomorrow.”

Senior Molly Livingston led the Panthers with 12 kills and a .661 hitting percentage. She also had four blocks and three service aces. Freshman Madison Smith hit .300 with nine kills, while senior Jordan Hefner hit .333 with seven kills.

Sophomore Abby Bottomley led HPU with 15 digs. Junior Jenna Weidner and freshman Mackenzi Thornburg each served up a pair of aces.

In the first set, the Panthers had built a lead of 24-21 before the Owls fought off four set points before a kill from senior Katie Tylman and a Temple attack error won the set for the Panthers, 27-25.

Temple had taken a 13-10 lead in the second frame, but the Purple & White stormed back with an 8-1 run to take control at 18-14. The Owls closed the gap to one at 20-19, but HPU won five of the next six points to take a 2-0 lead with a 25-20 set win.

The two teams were tied at 5-5 in the third, but HPU broke the set open with an 8-1 run to take a 13-6 lead. High Point did not allow the Owls closer than four on the way to a 25-20 win.

Up next, the Panthers take on tournament hosts Villanova at 2 p.m. before facing No. 21 Utah at 7 p.m.