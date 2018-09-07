High School Football Tonight in and Around Guilford County, with the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio

Look what’s cooking for Friday Breakfast….This might be on of those High School Football Breakfast Buffets….

TONIGHT

Eastern Guilford(2-0) at Page(3-0)…..This game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…This will be the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week, coming in on GreensboroSports Radio, from Marion Kirby Stadium…Pregame 6:45 and kickoff 7:30pm, with Don Tilley and Dennis White with us on the broadcast…The difference in the game could well be Page’s Paige at QB and how he and Cody King get the ball working between, as they try to work it into the end zone….I see Nic Cheeley, Justin Matthews and Adam Akins being big keys for EG and the EG kicker Collin Smith, may be called upon to end the game…Page defense shut down Dudley in the second half last week….

Southwest Guilford(3-0) at Ragsdale(2-1)…..This game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio 2…Kris Walser and Dimitri Morrison on GreensboroSports Radio….Pregame at 7pm and the kickoff at 7:30pm..Trey Jackson and Devan Boykin always big for Ragsdale and SWG’s Devin Flowers will need to get big and look for SWG to control the ground game….Graham for SWG will be a key, key SWG runner….

Northern Guilford(1-2) at Northwest Guilford(3-0)….Wyatt Smith at this game covering for GreensboroSports.com…Very big Rival Game with the Nighthawks and the Vikings in what will be a ‘True Battle’…

NWG senior QB Johnny Pagano looking to lead the Vikings to Victory….

Grimsley(1-2) at Southeast Guilford(2-1)…..Former Grimsley head coach Damon Coiro is the

defensive coordinator for the SEG Falcons….Grimsley must get on the board early and keep the lead and build on it, if the Whirlies are to have any hopes of winning at SEG….SEG will need to find some help for QB Ryan Douglas….RD, at QB, can lead SEG, but the Falcons must find other water at the well….

Western Guilford(0-3) at Northeast Guilford(1-1)….NEG has a big edge going into this game…The Rams can roll if they can control the pigskin and keep it 70-plus% of the game….NEG defense has the edge too with LB Clagon and company being very to move the ball against….

Southern Guilford(0-3) at Smith(0-3)……This might be one of your better games of the night, as we search to find out if it will be the Golden Eagles or the SG Storm, getting their very first win of the season…

Dudley(2-1) at Durham Hillside(2-1)….Dudley has to get the QB situation worked out and find out who is going to be the real starter…..Got to have a man that can go/play 3/4’s of the contest…Dudley may just have to tell Richard Monroe IV this is your team, and now as a senior, Go Lead US…..Quad may have to cut back some on his defensive time, in order to help resurrect the offense…Hillside won’t be an easy team to Impose the Dudley Will on….Hornets have given the Panthers problems home and away, in recent years…Should be a great game and don’t miss the ‘Battle of the Bands’, after the game…

High Point Central(1-2) at West Forsyth(1-2)…Godfrey and McDuffie must explode for HP Central on offense…Coach Jones must get the Bison back on the board, the scoreboard that is….HP Central needs to centralize its guys and find ways to get back into the end zone….

High Point Christian (3-0) at First Assembly(0-2) 7pm….Don’t see HPCA losing many regular season games, if any this season….The playoffs will be the real test for the Cougars and as Jim Mora Sr. said, PLAYOFFS??? Now, no not now, but it won’t be long Jim, this is the 4th week of the regular season already….

Bishop McGuinness(1-2) at West Wilkes(2-0)

Eastern Alamance(3-0) at Southern Alamance(3-0)

WS Reynolds(2-1) at Reidsville(3-0)

Picks, Polls and Pains will be up here later on Friday morning….

Andrews (1-2) is idle