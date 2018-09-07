HPU WSOC: Defensive Battle Ends In 1-0 Loss For HPU vs Marshall

• A tight defensive battle ends in a 1-0 loss for High Point women’s soccer, at the hands of Marshall

• The Panthers’ defense held the Herd to just eight shots on the night, with four of them reaching target

• Becca Palmer’s two attempts at night were a match-high for the HPU offense

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women’s soccer takes its first home loss of the season, in a 1-0 final against visiting Marshall.

The first half was primarily a feeling out stage for both sides as the Panthers and Marshall combined for just seven shots in the opening 45 minutes.

Freshman Lauren Mazich had the first scoring opportunity for HPU, steering her shot just wide of frame in the 35th, before fellow freshman Caitlin Shepherd tested the Marshall keeper in the 38th.

Both sides were forced to take a zero heading into the break, with Panther goalkeeper Talia Klimes making a pair of stops in her second start of the season. Klimes has held opponents scoreless over her last two appearances, making 10 saves in the process and dropping her GAA for the year down to .90.

High Point would gain greater control of play in the second half, with midfielders Becca Palmer and Carsyn Gold each pulling the trigger in the opening 20 minutes. The Panthers’ sustained pressure would give the visiting Herd an opportunity on the counter attack however, putting away the first goal of the match in the 69th.

HPU would look for an equalizer in the proceeding 20 minutes, but were unable to get the final touch on a number of balls inside the 18. With Marshall protecting a one-goal lead, the visiting side went into a defensive stance, pulling back extra players to thwart the Panther attack.

The night would end on a pair of set piece opportunities for High Point, with Palmer’s header off a corner kick inching just a yard wide of the post. With just six seconds remaining the home squad drew their final foul of the night, taking a free kick from just 10 yards inside the half line. A well-placed ball would again find the head of a High Point player, but redshirt freshman Charla Ward was unable to finish what would be the Panthers’ final shot of the night.

COMING UP NEXT

• High Point heads back up to Virginia to meet James Madison this Sunday at 1 p.m. in Harrisonburg

• The Panthers have never played JMU before, despite being less than four hours away, as the Dukes have started off the season with a 1-4 record