Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – September 7, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: Eastern Guilford (2-0) at Page (3-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Game of the Week Stream 2: Southwest Guilford (3-0) at Ragsdale (2-1) with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
UPDATE #10 – 10:15 PM
FINAL
Eastern Guilford (2-1) – 22
Page (4-0) – 37
4 QTR
Southwest Guilford (3-0) – 27
Ragsdale (2-1) – 17
4 QTR
Northern Guilford (1-2) – 31
Northwest Guilford (3-0) – 28
FINAL
Grimsley (1-3) – 0
Southeast Guilford (3-1) – 31
4 QTR
Western Guilford (0-3) – 0
Northeast Guilford (1-1) – 27
FINAL
Southern Guilford (0-4) – 15
Smith (1-3) – 20
HALF
Dudley (2-1) – 14
Durham Hillside (2-1) – 7
2 QTR
High Point Central (1-2) – 0
West Forsyth (1-2) – 28
FINAL
High Point Christian (4-0) – 64
First Assembly (0-3) – 12
FINAL
Bishop McGuinness (2-2) – 22
West Wilkes (2-1) – 14
FINAL
Eastern Alamance (3-1) – 34
Southern Alamance (4-0) – 54
4 QTR
WS Reynolds (2-1) – 14
Reidsville (3-0) – 45
FINAL
Richmond County (3-1) – 30
Matthews Butler (1-2) – 19
FINAL
East Forsyth – 60
Carver – 0
FINAL
North Forsyth – 0
Glenn – 53
2 QTR
Eastern Randolph – 28
Asheboro – 14
