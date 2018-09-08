College Football Today with all three of our teams from the ‘Boro at home:A&T, GC and Guilford all home, plus the ACC
Gallaudet at Greensboro College(0-1) 1pm at Jamieson Stadium
Gardner Webb at N.C. A&T(2-0) 6pm
Methodist at Guilford College(0-0) 7pm
Towson at Wake Forest(1-0) 12 Noon…Early update in 2nd Quarter, Wake Forest 21, Towson 14
Furman at Elon(0-1) 6pm
Catawba at Winston-Salem State(1-0) 6pm
Duke at Northwestern 12 Noon…Duke up early 14-7..
Georgia State at N.C. State 12:30pm
North Carolina at East Carolina 3:30pm
William and Mary at Virginia Tech 2pm
Appalachian State at Charlotte 6pm
Georgia Tech at South Florida 12 Noon
Holy Cross at Boston College 1pm
Wagner at Syracuse 3:30pm
Savannah State at Miami 6pm
Clemson at Texas A&M 7pm
Indiana State at Louisville 7pm
Samford at Florida State 7:20pm
Virginia at Indiana 7:30pm
Penn State at Pittsburgh 8pm
