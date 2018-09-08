College Football Today with all three of our teams from the ‘Boro at home:A&T, GC and Guilford all home, plus the ACC

Gallaudet at Greensboro College(0-1) 1pm at Jamieson Stadium

Gardner Webb at N.C. A&T(2-0) 6pm

Methodist at Guilford College(0-0) 7pm

Towson at Wake Forest(1-0) 12 Noon…Early update in 2nd Quarter, Wake Forest 21, Towson 14

Furman at Elon(0-1) 6pm

Catawba at Winston-Salem State(1-0) 6pm

Duke at Northwestern 12 Noon…Duke up early 14-7..

Georgia State at N.C. State 12:30pm

North Carolina at East Carolina 3:30pm

William and Mary at Virginia Tech 2pm

Appalachian State at Charlotte 6pm

Georgia Tech at South Florida 12 Noon

Holy Cross at Boston College 1pm

Wagner at Syracuse 3:30pm

Savannah State at Miami 6pm

Clemson at Texas A&M 7pm

Indiana State at Louisville 7pm

Samford at Florida State 7:20pm

Virginia at Indiana 7:30pm

Penn State at Pittsburgh 8pm

