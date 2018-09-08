College Women’s Soccer Final: Meredith 2, Guilford 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ansley Bucknam scored a decisive second-half goal in the 85th minute to lift Meredith College to a 2-1 victory over Guilford College on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Wallace earned the assist on the game-winning goal.

The Avenging Angels improved to 2-1, while the Quakers dropped to 0-3.

Madison Thompson opened the match scoring for Meredith in the 35th minute. She tallied off a pass from Amelie Gillies. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Guilford tied the match in 51st minute. Karol Jaimes scored on an assist from fellow freshman Emily Shephard on the scoring play.

Meredith led in shots (11-5) and corner kicks (2-1). Winning goalkeeper Kat Pike made 2 saves for MC.

Morgan Malikowski started in goal for Guilford and collected 4 saves. Freshman Aubrey Gunther played the final 45 minutes and took the loss. Gunther made 2 saves for the visitors.

The Quakers face North Carolina Wesleyan College on Sunday (9/9) to close play at the Meredith College Classic Tournament. Game time is 2:15 p.m.