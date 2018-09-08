Greensboro College Volleyball Falls To William Peace To Open Brevard Challenge

Volleyball Falls To William Peace To Open Brevard Challenge

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

BREVARD, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team fell to the Pacers of William Peace University to open the Brevard Challenge Friday, 3-0.

The Pride dropped the opening set of the match by a 25-15 score before dropping a tightly contested Set 2, 25-19.

Following the narrow defeat in the second, Greensboro then fell in the decisive third set 25-16.

“The team displayed a lot of effort today and played very scrappy,” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “We are just making mistakes at the wrong time, allowing teams to make runs that we just could not overcome them.”

Sarah Egbers paced Greensboro with a match-high 11 kills, while Jordan Ware, Alycia Artis, Katie Clark and Tori Belcher combined for 11 kills. Clark also passed for 18 assists and Belcher, who is now the all-time digs leader in Greensboro College volleyball history, recorded 15 digs.

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they close out the Tornados Challenge with matches against Emory & Henry College and Guilford College.

