Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Improves to 4-0 After Shutout Victory Over Knights

Women’s Soccer Improves to 4-0 After Shutout Victory Over Knights

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C.— The Greensboro College women’s soccer team earned their third shutout of the season after defeating Southern Virginia University Saturday, 2-0.

The Pride put up multiple shots against the Knights, but was unable to capitalize until the 24th minute of the contest.

Freshman Natalie Habich ran down the field and gained possession of the ball as Anna Rae Porcelli set up right outside of the 18-yard box. Porcelli then brought down a pass from Habich and booted it in for Greensboro’s first goal of the game.

The Pride went into the half with a 1-0 advantage over Southern Virginia.

Both teams fought for possession over the first few minutes of the half, but once again, Greensboro came out on top.

Mercedes Bauza gained possession of the ball in Southern Virginia’s territory and blew past defenders to score her fourth goal of the season.

Greensboro’s offense continued to threaten the Knights’ defense, but time expired and the Pride walked away with their fourth win of the season.

“It was a good game today against another tough opponent” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “We really had to earn both goals today. Our defense and our keeper really came up big today and it was a total team effort.

We are excited about the start of our season, but there are mistakes that we have to continue to fix. We will be off tomorrow and ready to go on Wednesday.”

Sophomore Kelsey Emrich, who recorded three saves on the day, earned the win in the goal for the Pride.

The Pride will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s 2 p.m. matchup against the Shaw University Bears.

