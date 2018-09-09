:College Football Final – Guilford 61, Methodist 35:De’Eric Bell runs for 225 yards and a School-Record Five Touchdowns

Courtesy of Dave Walters, Guilford College SID:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Redshirt-senior running back De’Eric Bell (Jackson, Ga./Jackson) rushed for 225 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in Guilford College’s 61-35 football win over visiting Methodist University Saturday night.

Bell scored a touchdown in all four quarters to break his own standard for rushing scores in a game (4, vs. Methodist, 2016), which he shared with Bob Jamieson (4, vs. East Carolina, 1932). Bell’s 30 points is also a Guilford record. He also passed former teammate Adam Smith ’16 to set the Quakers’ standards for career points (286) and touchdowns (47).

Guilford (1-0) rushed for 414 yards, the second-highest total in school history, and six touchdowns in 58 carries. The total missed the school record of 416 set versus Methodist in 2016. Bell’s 225 rushing yards rank eighth in school history. He tied David Heggie’s ’98 Guilford mark for career 200-yard rushing contests (3).

Two Bell scores helped Guilford open a 21-7 halftime lead, but Methodist (0-2) made it a one-score affair on Vonta Howard’s 53-yard touchdown run on the second half’s first offensive play. Hunter Baldwin’s point-after kick brought Methodist to within 21-14.

The Quakers answered just over two minutes later when quarterback Alex Manley (Pfafftown, N.C./West Stokes) hit Juwan Houston in stride over the middle and the speedy Houston took off for a 60-yard touchdown. On Methodist’s ensuing series, Guilford safety Chris Walton, Jr., picked off a deflected Steve Keoni pass and returned it 43 yards for a score, which opened a 34-14 Guilford lead.

Methodist drew no closer than 13 points the rest of the way. The Quakers’ run game dominated the second half and helped the home team score a touchdown on all six second-half possessions. Guilford ran for 241 yards and four touchdowns in the second half.

Freshman running back Victor Glover carried 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. He carried the ball on every play of Guilford’s eight-play, 53-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Glover’s three-yard touchdown marked the first of his career. Manley added 60 rushing yards and also threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Howard paced the Monarchs’ offense with 99 rushing yards and a score on 15 carries. Keoni had 59 rushing yards and threw for 182 yards. His 75-yard run in the third quarter set up the second of two Nick Baker (9 carries, 19 yards) rushing touchdowns. Keoni, who hit Josh Carter with a 47-yard scoring pass, left the game in the fourth quarter. Backup Devan Cox threw a 37-yard touchdown to Victory Woods to conclude the game’s scoring with 3:58 left in regulation.

Guilford’s defense registered five sacks, including 3.5 by Jarrod Russ (7 tackles, forced fumble). Bryce Smith made a team-best eight stops. Methodist’s Nate Jones led all tacklers with 12.

The Quakers visit NCAA Division I-Football Championship Subdivision foe Davidson College next Saturday (9/15) in their first road game of the season. Davidson claimed last year’s meeting with Guilford, 42-21.