College Women’s Soccer Final: Guilford 1, NC Wesleyan 0
RALEIGH, N.C. – Morgan Wolfe recorded an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute as Guilford College defeated North Carolina Wesleyan College, 1-0, to close out play at the Meredith College Classic on Sunday.
The Quakers earned their first win of the season and moved to 1-3. The Battling Bishops dropped to 1-2-1.
Guilford freshman goalkeeper Aubrey Gunther made 10 saves and earned her first collegiate win.
NC Wesleyan led in shots (16-9) and corner kicks (6-5).
Alicia Jacobs collected 5 saves in the defeat for the Bishops. Sarah Cook took 7 shots, 6 of which were on goal, for NCWC.
The Quakers play at Methodist University on Saturday (9/15) at 6 p.m.
