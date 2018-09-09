HPU Men’s Golf Finishes First Day at The Invitational at The Ocean Course

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The High Point University men’s golf team opened the fall season Sunday (Sept. 9) at The Invitational at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C. The Panthers are in a tie for seventh after the first round.

HPU shot 299 in the first round and is tied with Ole Miss for seventh place. SMU leads the tournament at 289, while College of Charleston is second at 292.

“I’m really proud of the guys, it’s always good to get the first round of the year under the belt,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “We had two guys who had their first competitive college rounds today and they definitely held their own. We were right there as a team all day and had four very consistent scores, but didn’t have someone take it really low for us. I’m confident that we will have someone do that tomorrow. The goal is to be at the top of the leaderboard after round three and that’s all that matters, so we’ll keep climbing and are excited to get back out there tomorrow.”

Junior Alec Weary and freshman Brandon Einstein each shot 2-over 74 and are tied for 16th individually. Both Weary and Einstein each recorded three birdies.

Freshman Drew Weary bounced back from a 41 on the back nine (HPU started play on the 10th tee) and shot a 34 on the front nine to finish the round with a 3-over 75 and is in a tie for 28th. For the round, he had three birdies and an eagle (on 16).

Junior Brendan MacDougall sits in a tie for 38th after a 4-over 76 with two birdies. Rounding out the Panthers’ five, junior RJ Bartolomucci shot an 83.

The Panthers start the second round on Monday (Sept. 10) at 8 a.m. HPU is paired with Ole Miss and fellow Big South school Charleston Southern.