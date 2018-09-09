Stellar Defense Leads The Greensboro College Pride To Comeback Football Victory

Stellar Defense Leads The Pride To Comeback Victory

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greenboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Behind a three-touchdown performance by Nate Coffey and a stellar defensive performance, the Greensboro College football team defeated the Bison from Gallaudet University, 44-28.

The Bison jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the Pride was able get on the board.

With the ball placed on the Bison 22-yard line, Coffey connected with the soft hands of Jerrod Best in the left side of the end zone to make the score 21-6, following a missed extra point.

The score remained the same until early in the second quarter when the Bison scored their final points of the game to take a 28-6 lead.

Despite having their backs against the wall, the Pride competed the remainder of the game with a lot of heart and played together as a team to rally back to within two scores at halftime.

Following the Gallaudet touchdown, Greensboro capped off eight-play 67-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Greg Tyler.

After the touchdown, Coffey connected with Da’Shaun Wallace for the two-point conversion to make the score 28-14.

The second half was all Greensboro as the Pride outscored the Bison 30-0 over the final 30 minutes to secure the victory.

The Pride got their first score of the second half on a 66-yard run by Louis Briggs III before Derrin Little tallied his second receiving touchdown of the season on the Pride’s next possession.

On the ensuing possession, the Greensboro defense forced a Gallaudet three-and-out to get the ball back in the hands of their offense.

Greensboro then marched down the field in six playes to go on top 35-28, following a two-yard touchdown run by Tyler Boles.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Pride got a touchdown from Jason Gerber who recovered a fumble and scampered 49 yards to the end zone to seal the victory.

“I want to give hats off and praise to Gallaudet as they are a really good team,” Head Coach Greg Crum said. “Even though we made some mistakes early, our guys showed a lot of resiliency and fought back to win the game.

“The entire team played together as a family and battled the whole game. Even the people that were not playing did their job and helped keep their teammates motivated. I am just really happy for our guys.”

Coffey finished with 186 yards passing on 14 completions. Briggs finished with 109 yards rushing on 19 attempt.

Defensively, the Pride recorded 15 tackles for loss and 9 sacks. Kasseem Bagley finished with a team-high nine tackles, and Josh Jones, Juwarren Byrd and Garratt Brannock combined for 7.5 tackles for loss.

The Pride will return to action at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 when they travel to Ferrum College. For more information on Greensboro College football, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.