Tickets for the High Point Central-High Point Andrews football game go ON SALE on Monday at the schools
from the High Point Enterprise at www.hpenews.com:
Central-Andrews ticket presale starts Monday September 10
**********HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL**********
HIGH POINT — Tickets for the High Point Central-T. Wingate Andrews football game will be sold Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the main office at both schools.
Cost is $6 each. The game is scheduled for Friday at Simeon Stadium.
