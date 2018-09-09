Tickets for the High Point Central-High Point Andrews football game go ON SALE on Monday at the schools

from the High Point Enterprise at www.hpenews.com:

Central-Andrews ticket presale starts Monday September 10

**********HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL**********

HIGH POINT — Tickets for the High Point Central-T. Wingate Andrews football game will be sold Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the main office at both schools.

Cost is $6 each. The game is scheduled for Friday at Simeon Stadium.