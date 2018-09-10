Career Weekend Earns Ingram CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University sophomore defensive back McAllister Ingram has been named CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week Monday, Sept. 10, after helping the 15th-ranked Phoenix to a 45-7 win inside Rhodes Stadium over the weekend against No. 21 Furman.

Ingram recorded a career-high 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the contest, but the Thomasville, N.C., native also set the tone for the day on the second play of the game when he sacked Furman quarterback Darren Grainger and forced a fumble that was picked up by Greg Liggs, Jr. and returned to the house for a touchdown. Shattering his previous career-high of five tackles, Ingram was also part of a defense that held Furman to 262 total yards and didn’t allow a point until the final seven minutes.

The Phoenix will open its 2018 CAA Football slate next Saturday, Sept. 15, with a trip to William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will air on Cox Communications. Elon has won back-to-back games against William & Mary, beating the Tribe at Rhodes Stadium on Oct. 7, 2017, and in Williamsburg, Va., on Sept. 24, 2016, when the Tribe was ranked No. 8 in the country.