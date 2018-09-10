College Football News – Guilford Sweeps Weekly ODAC Football Honors

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College swept the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s football player of the week awards Sunday. Redshirt-senior running back De’Eric Bell (Jackson, Ga./Jackson) won the league’s Offensive Player of the Week Award and junior teammate Jarrod Russ (Columbia, S.C./Blythewood) captured the Defensive Player of the Week Award.

Bell won his fifth career weekly honor from the ODAC after rushing for 225 yards and a school-record five touchdowns on 24 carries in Saturday’s 61-35 win over Methodist University. His 225 rushing yards rank eighth among Guilford single-game rushing totals. He amassed 284 all-purpose yards on 28 touches (10.14 yards per touch, sixth-best in school history) and scored a touchdown in every quarter. His five rushing scores rank second in ODAC history.

Bell also set Guilford standards for career scoring (286) and touchdowns (47) in the game, surpassing the previous marks held by former teammate Adam Smith ’16. Bell moved into third place among ODAC’s career scoring and TD leaders. He tied the school record for career 200-yard rushing games (3) and became the third Guilford student to rush for over 3,000 career yards. Bell also moved into second place among Guilford’s career punt-return yardage leaders (621).

Russ, a first-time ODAC Player of the Week, registered 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble among his seven tackles (4 solo) in Guilford’s win. The 3.5 sacks were part of the Quakers’ five-sack performance and rank third in school history for individual sacks in a game. Fueled by a career-high in sacks, Russ compiled 4.5 tackles for a loss of 25 yards.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz’s Quakers visit NCAA Division I Football Championships Series foe Davidson College Saturday at 7:00 p.m.