College Men’s Golf Final – Guilford Wins 2018 Greene Turtle Invitational

FRONT ROYAL, Va. – Josh Hill’s three-under-par 67 shared medalist honors and helped Guilford College win the Greene Turtle Invitational Monday. The par-70, 6,063-yard Shenandoah Valley Golf Club played host to the 14-team event, which was shortened from 36 to 18 holes due to poor weather.

Guilford placed three students among the top five individuals and finished with a one-over 281. Christopher Newport University placed second, four strokes off the lead, followed by Randolph-Macon College (286). The State University of New York at Delhi and Stevenson University shared fourth place with matching scores of 289.

Hill shared the individual title with Bridgewater College’s A.J. Stouffer at three-under par. The Quakers’ Jack Lee and James Mishoe both shot 70 and shared fifth place in the 83-man field. Sophomore Addison Manring’s 74 rounded out Guilford’s scorers and placed 34th. The Quakers’ Kell Graham finished 44th after shooting 76.

Coach Adam Crawford’s team, ranked fourth in the latest Bushnell Golfweek NCAA Division III Coaches’ Poll, competes September 17-18 at the NCAA Preview at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, site of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.