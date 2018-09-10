Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/10-9/15/18:Football Friday Home vs. Smith HS(Endowment Game)
09/10/18 Monday N/A 8:45 AM Picture Day for W. Golf
09/10/18 Monday Golf V Girls H 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by EG Stoney Creek Golf Course
09/10/18 Monday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southwest Guilford High School
09/10/18 Monday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southwest Guilford High School
09/11/18 Tuesday Soccer JV Boys A 5:00 PM Walter Williams High School
09/11/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southern Alamance 3:45 PM
09/11/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southern Alamance 3:45 PM
09/12/18 Wednesday Golf V Girls A 4:00 PM Non- Conf. MultiTeam Match hosted Rockingham Co. Greensboro National Golf Course
09/12/18 Wednesday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Walter Williams High School EGHS Tennis Courts
09/12/18 Wednesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Glenn High School 3:00 PM 8028 3:15 PM DriverSeymour
09/12/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Boys H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/12/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Glenn High School 3:00 PM 8028 3:15 PM DriverSeymour
09/13/18 Thursday Soccer JV Boys A 6:00 PM Bartlett-yancey High School
09/14/18 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Ben L. Smith High School Endowment Game Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/15/18 Saturday N/A 9:00 AM Middle School Football Jamboree Scrimmage EG football practice field
