Elizabeth’s Pizza Pride(Greensboro College) Weekly Sports Preview: Sept. 10 – Sept. 16

Elizabeth’s Pizza of Thomasville Pride Weekly Sports Preview

September 10, 2018 – September 16, 2018

Men’s Soccer Preview

Record: 2-1 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College men’s soccer team defeated the Wildcats of Randolph College in their lone action last week, 3-0. Darli Mihindou, Carlos Barragan and William Curry each had one goal for the Pride, while Elmer Martinez recorded six saves in the win.

Week Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 12 vs. North Carolina Wesleyan College (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Huntingdon College (1 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. LaGrange College (1 p.m.)

Opponent Outlook

North Carolina Wesleyan College

Record: 0-3 (0-0 USA South)

Last Time Out: Loss — Christopher Newport 3, N.C. Wesleyan 2

Overall Series: Greensboro leads 20-13-4

Last Meeting: September 27, 2017 N.C. Wesleyan 4, Greensboro 1

Huntingdon College

Record: 0-4 (0-1 USA South)

Last Time Out: Loss — Piedmont 2, Huntingdon 1

Overall Series: Greensboro leads 6-0

Last Meeting: September 17, 2017 Greensboro 4, Huntingdon 1

LaGrange College

Record: 2-1 (0-0 USA South)

Last Time Out: Win – LaGrange 6, Pensacola Christian 0

Overall Series: Greensboro leads 6-0

Last Meeting: September 16, 2017 Greensboro 4, LaGrange 1

Volleyball Preview

Record: 1-6 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College volleyball team went 0-3 last weekend at the Brevard College Challenge. The Pride fell to William Peace University and Emory & Henry College in straight sets before falling to the Quakers of Guilford College, 3-2. Sarah Egbers continues to lead the Greensboro attack with a conference leading 3.35 kills per set, while Tori Belcher, who broke the program’s all-time digs record, is averaging 4.77 digs per set.

Week Schedule

Guilford College Classic (September 15, 2018)

Saturday, Sept. 15 vs. Pfeiffer University (1 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 15 vs. Guilford College (3 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 16 Huntingdon College (1 p.m)

Opponent Outlook

Pfeiffer University

Record: 3-5

Last Time Out: Loss – Brevard 3, Pfeiffer 0

Series History: Greensboro leads 4-0

Last Meeting: October 14, 2017 Greensboro 3, Pfeiffer 0

Guilford College

Record: 6-2

Last Time Out: Win – Guilford 3, Meredith 0

Series History: Greensboro leads 37-34

Last Meeting: September 8, 2018 Guilford 3, Greensboro 2

Huntingdon College

Record: 5-3

Last Time Out: Loss – Auburn Univ. of Montgomery 3, Huntingdon 0

Series History: Greensboro leads 5-1

Last Meeting : September 9, 2017 Greensboro 3, Huntingdon 0

Women’s Soccer Preview

Record: 4-0 (0-0 USA South)

The Greensboro College women’s soccer team remainder perfect on the 2018 season with a 2-0 performance, while holding both of their opponents scoreless. The Pride started the week with a 4-0 victory over the Wasps of Emory & Henry before topping the Knights of Southern Virginia University Saturday, 2-0.

Week Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 12 vs. Shaw University (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 15 at LaGrange College (1 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 16 at Wesleyan College (1 p.m.)

Opponent Outlook

Shaw University

Record: 3-0

Last Time Out: Win – Shaw 12, Christendom 0

Series History: First Meeting

Last Meeting: First Meeting

LaGrange College

Record: 1-2-1

Last Time Out: Loss – Oglethorpe 3, LaGrange 0

Series History: Greensboro leads 3-1

Last Meeting: October 10, 2015 Greensboro 2, LaGrange 0

Wesleyan College

Record: 0-3

Last Time Out: Loss – Pfeiffer 6, Wesleyan 0

Series History: Greensboro leads 2-0

Last Meeting: September 15, 2015 Greensboro 6, Wesleyan 0

Women’s Golf

The Greensboro College women’s golf team will open their 2018-2019 season this week at the Cutter Creek Invitational, hosted by Barton College. Greensboro welcomes four new individuals to the team for 2018-2019.