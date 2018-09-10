Elon Men’s Golf Finishes First Round at The Invitational at the Ocean Course

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Elon University men’s golf completed its first round of the 2018-19 season on Sunday, Sept. 9, finishing the first 18 holes of play at the Invitational at The Ocean Course, at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. The Phoenix currently sits in 10th after the opening round at the The Ocean Course.

RESULTS

Individually for the Phoenix, Quade Lukes and William Harwood lead the way and currently have a team-best five over-par 77 after the opening round. Both are tied for 44th after the opening round to lead Elon. As a team, the Phoenix (312) is currently in 10th place and 13 strokes off the top-five teams. SMU currently leads the field by three strokes after shooting a one-over 289 after round one.

HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to Lukes and Harwood, Dawson Daniels, who is competing in his first collegiate tournament for the Phoenix, carded a six-over 78 and is tied for 49th after the first round. He sits just one stroke behind Elon’s leaders, Lukes and Harwood. Both Graham Hutchinson and William Frodigh are tied for 60th on the individual leaderboard, while Dustin Blank is placed in 80th after day one.

Hutchinson carded the most birdies for the Phoenix with three through 18 holes of play. Frodigh is the only Elon competitor that is participating as an individual during the tournament. The Phoenix combined for 10 total birdies on the opening afternoon at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix returns to the links for the second round of the Invitational at The Ocean Course on Monday, Sept. 10. The second round will begin starting with tee times at 8 a.m., as Elon is paired with Georgia State and George Mason for its second round.

Invitational at The Ocean Course

Sept. 9-11 | Kiawah Island, S.C.

Team Standings

1. SMU (289) +1

2. College of Charleston (292) +4

3. Maryland (294) +6

T4. James Madison (295) +7

T4. Akron (295) +7

T4. Georgia Southern (295) +7

T7. Ole Miss (299) +11

T7. High Point (299) +11

9. Charleston Southern (304) +16

10. Elon (312) +24

T11. Georgia State (313) +25

T11. George Mason (313) +25

13. Francis Marion (315) +27

14. Western Carolina (325) +37

Elon Individuals

T44. Quade Lukes (77) +5

T44. William Harwood (77) +5

T49. Dawson Daniels (78) +6

T60. Graham Hutchinson (80) +8

T60. William Frodigh* (80) +8

80. Dustin Blank (90) +18