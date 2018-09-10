Elon Men’s Golf Wraps Up the Invitational at the Ocean Course; Final Round Canceled

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – With tomorrow’s final round canceled due to expected weather from Hurricane Florence, Elon University men’s golf concluded play after two rounds of play at the Invitational at The Ocean Course on Monday, Sept. 10, at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

RESULTS

William Harwood was the star of the day for the Phoenix shooting a three under-par 69 to jump 34 spots into a top-10 finish individually. Harwood made six birdies on the afternoon to claim his seventh top-10 finish of his career. His round of 69 was just three strokes off his career-low round of 66. The Phoenix (312-295–607) placed in 10th place for the tournament.

HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to Harwood, Quake Lukes carded Elon’s second-best individual round on Monday and finished T-36th on the player leaderboard. Graham Hutchinson finished in a tie for 53rd. Dawson Daniels, who competed in his first-career tournament, placed in a tie for 56th after two rounds of play.

Rounding out Elon’s competitors were William Frodigh and Dustin Blank. Frodigh, who competed as an individual, finished in 76th. Blank was a stroke behind Frodigh and placed 77th for the tournament.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix returns to the links Sept. 24-25, at the River Run Collegiate, hosted by Davidson College. The tournament will take place at River Run Country Club in Davidson, N.C.

Invitational at The Ocean Course

Sept. 9-10 | Kiawah Island, S.C.

Team Standings

1. College of Charleston (292-285–577) +1 ^^

2. SMU (289-288–577) +1

3. Maryland (294-290–584) +8

4. Ole Miss (299-287–586) +10

T5. Georgia Southern (295-297–592) +16

T5. James Madison (295-297–592) +16

7. Akron (295-307–602) +26

8. Charleston Southern (304-299–603) +27

9. High Point (299-305–604) +28

10. Elon (312-295–607) +31

11. Georgia State (313-299–612) +36

12. Francis Marion (315-300–615) +39

13. George Mason (313-303–616) +40

14. Western Carolina (325-311–636) +60

^^ – College of Charleston defeated SMU in a team playoff.

Elon Individuals

T10. William Harwood (77-69–146) +2

T36. Quade Lukes (77-74–151) +7

T53. Graham Hutchinson (80-75-155) +11

T56. Dawson Daniels (78-78–156) +12

76. William Frodigh* (80-86–166) +22

77. Dustin Blank (90-77–167) +23