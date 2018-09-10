Elon Women’s Golf Phoenix Completes First Day at William & Mary Invitational

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Elon University women’s golf is currently in sixth place as a team after the first two rounds at the William & Mary Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 9, at Kingsmill Resort.

RESULTS

Both Cosette Anderson and Adel Vadkerti each hold spots in the top-30 individually after the first two rounds. Elon as a team (303-303–606) is currently in sixth place and is just eight strokes behind Xavier for a place in the top-five after the opening two rounds. Marshall currently has a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the William & Mary Invitational.

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson, competing in her first-career tournament as a Phoenix, is currently tied at 23rd as a individual and has an seven-over par 151 after the first day at Kingsmill Resort. She posted a solid first round of a one-over 73. Vadkerti is right behind Anderson after carding a eight-over 152 after two rounds and is tied for 26th individually.

Additionally for the Phoenix, Isabella Abdullah and Haley Bookholdt are both tied for 35th individually, and are three strokes behind Vadkerti. Bookholdt posted Elon’s low round for the day carding an even-par 72 in the second round. Aurelia Hamm follows after posting a 157 through two rounds and is tied for 41st to round out Elon’s competitiors.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix returns to the links tomorrow morning to complete the final round of the William & Mary Invitational. The round will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

William & Mary Invitational

Sept. 9-10 | Williamsburg, Va.

Team Standings

1. Marshall (295-290–585) +9

2. Richmond (293-293–586) +10

3. James Madison (292-302–594) +18

4. Boston University (297-300–597) +21

5. Xavier (303-295–598) +22

6. Elon (303-303–606) +30

T7. Stetson (308-301–609) +33

T7. Navy (305-304–609) +33

T9. Bucknell (305-313–618) +42

T9. William & Mary (312-306–618) +42

11. Radford (315-308–623) +47

12. Longwood (315-317–632) +56

Elon Individuals

T23. Cosette Anderson (73-78–151) +7

T26. Adel Vadkerti (75-77–152) +8

T35. Isabella Abdullah (80-76–156) +12

T35. Haley Bookholdt (84-72–156) +12

T41. Aurelia Hamm (75-82–157) +13