Following in the footsteps of deceased Coach Daryl Steele, Shonna Polk is the new women’s basketball coach at Northeast Guilford High School

Shonna Polk has been named the new women’s basketball coach at Northeast High School. She was an assistant coach last year under the late Daryl Steele. Coach Polk stated, “the transition to head coach is bittersweet, I am focused and dedicated to bringing my passion for basketball to the young women of NE and being able to teach life-lessons in the process.”

2006-2009 JV Coach Dudley High 2006-2010 AAU 17-u Lady Phoenix 2010 Varsity Coach Western Guilford 2013,2015 East Team Triad High School Classic game 2014-2015 Asst. Varsity Dudley High 2017-2018 Asst. Varsity Northeast High 2018- Head Coach Northeast High

+++++We spoke to Coach Shonna Polk on Saturday and she is very excited about taking over as the new girls basketball coach at Northeast Guilford High School….Coach Polk is excited and very aware and respectful of the great job that Coach Daryl Steele did while he was leading the Lady Rams…Coach Polk worked under Coach Steele last season at NEG, and was previously at Dudley as an assistant and she was the head coach at Western Guilford High School…Coach Polk has a son on the JV football team at Northeast Guilford HS and she is the sister of Angie Polk, former Grimsley and UNCG women’s basketball player and Shonna Polk’s brother is George Polk, who was also involved with basketball at Grimsley back in his high school days…I believe Angie Polk is in the UNCG and the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fames as a tribute to her success in Guilford County while playing women’s high school and college basketball…

We also spoke with Greensboro College assistant coach Johnnie Richardson on Saturday, and coach Richardson was telling us that Nichelle Jeffries(Northeast Guilford High School) is now enrolled as a freshman at Greensboro College, and she is ready to become one of the leaders for Coach Randy Tuggle’s Greensboro College Pride women’s basketball team…+++++