HPU Men’s Golf Finishes Ninth at The Invitational at The Ocean Course

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The High Point University men’s golf team finished ninth at The Invitational at The Ocean Course, which was shortened to 36 holes by the forecast for weather due to Hurricane Florence.

The Panthers shot 305 in the second round on Monday and finished with a two-day total of 604 for ninth place. College of Charleston won a playoff over SMU to take home the team title at 577.

“The guys learned a valuable lesson early this year, every round and every shot is just as important as the next,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “This team has too much talent to shoot a round like they did today no matter if it’s our first event of the season or our last. It’s a shame the tournament was reduced to 36 holes, but we can’t control the weather and it’s in everyone’s best interest to get home safely ahead of this storm.”

Junior Brendan MacDougall shot the low round for the Panthers in Round 2 with an even-par 72, while freshman Brandon Einstein finished his first collegiate tournament with a 2-over 74. The duo finished in a tie for 24th at 4-over 148.

Junior RJ Bartolomucci improved six strokes from his first round, finishing with a 5-over 77 in the second round. Freshman Drew Weary and junior Alec Weary shot 82 and 84 in the final round, respectively.

Up next, High Point travels Sept. 24-25 to take part in the Shoal Creek Invitational at the Shoal Creek Golf Club in Birmingham, Ala.