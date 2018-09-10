HPU MSOC: Ganidekam Secures Big South Weekly Accolades

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University men’s soccer added its fourth weekly award of the season this Monday, with forward/midfielder Bana Ganidekam grabbing Big South Attacking Player of the Week. This is the third week in a row that HPU has had a player earn conference accolades to start the season, as Ganidekam is the fourth Panther honored in 2018.

Trailing by a pair of goals at the start the second half at UNCG, Ganidekam and company dominated the final 45 minutes of their match in Greensboro to take home a 3-2 victory. Ganidekam was responsible for two of those tallies, including the night’s game-winner, to collect the second brace of his career and net his second and third goals of 2018. The native Ghanaian is scoring at a remarkable rate this season, netting his trio of goals on just four shots (.750). He now sits in a tie with teammate Ilias Kosmidis for the most goals in the Big South conference, and has already matched his six point-total from the previous season.

Big South Attacking Player of the Week

Bana Ganidekam | Forward/Midfield | Junior | Accra, Ghana

• First career Big South Attacking Player of the Week honor

• Collected the second brace of his career in 3-2 win over UNCG

• Second goal of the night was a game-winner, as the Panthers came back from a 2-0 deficit at halftime

• Scored on every shot he took last week, averaging a .750 shooting percentage on the season

• Tied with teammate Ilias Kosmidis for a conference-high three goals on the year

After seeing their matchup against Penn State get cancelled due to weather conditions, the Panthers are set to open Big South-play at USC Upstate this Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Spartanburg. The Spartans enter their first year of being a full Big South member, after tying HPU in last season’s September meeting.