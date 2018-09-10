HPU MSOC: Ganidekam Secures Big South Weekly Accolades
HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University men’s soccer added its fourth weekly award of the season this Monday, with forward/midfielder Bana Ganidekam grabbing Big South Attacking Player of the Week. This is the third week in a row that HPU has had a player earn conference accolades to start the season, as Ganidekam is the fourth Panther honored in 2018.
Trailing by a pair of goals at the start the second half at UNCG, Ganidekam and company dominated the final 45 minutes of their match in Greensboro to take home a 3-2 victory. Ganidekam was responsible for two of those tallies, including the night’s game-winner, to collect the second brace of his career and net his second and third goals of 2018. The native Ghanaian is scoring at a remarkable rate this season, netting his trio of goals on just four shots (.750). He now sits in a tie with teammate Ilias Kosmidis for the most goals in the Big South conference, and has already matched his six point-total from the previous season.
Big South Attacking Player of the Week
Bana Ganidekam | Forward/Midfield | Junior | Accra, Ghana
• First career Big South Attacking Player of the Week honor
• Collected the second brace of his career in 3-2 win over UNCG
• Second goal of the night was a game-winner, as the Panthers came back from a 2-0 deficit at halftime
• Scored on every shot he took last week, averaging a .750 shooting percentage on the season
• Tied with teammate Ilias Kosmidis for a conference-high three goals on the year
After seeing their matchup against Penn State get cancelled due to weather conditions, the Panthers are set to open Big South-play at USC Upstate this Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Spartanburg. The Spartans enter their first year of being a full Big South member, after tying HPU in last season’s September meeting.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.